DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday’s tornado in Highlands Ranch has the potential to be one of the most damaging in Colorado history.

A tornado touched down in Highlands Ranch Thursday afternoon, during the second consecutive day of severe storms south and west of Denver. Wednesday night, dozens of fans at Red Rocks Amphitheatre were injured by hail and Thursday’s severe storms damaged homes and businesses, primarily in the Highlands Ranch area.

Officials do not know the extent of the damage. According to insurance experts interviewed by FOX31, it may be another month before appraisers are able to accurately estimate it.

If damage is anywhere north of $1 million, though, the Highlands Ranch tornado would be among the 20 most destructive tornadoes in Colorado history, according to records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Typically, tornadoes are not extremely destructive in the Centennial State. Most happen in the eastern plains away from major population centers and structures. There have been over 2,300 tornadoes recorded in Colorado since 1950. Just over 500 have any recorded property damage, most of it totaling four figures.

When tornadoes happen in populated areas, though, the damage is more extreme. There have been 19 tornadoes on record resulting in property damage of $1 million or more.

The most destructive occurred in Weld and Larimer counties in May 2008. The tornado caused $147 million in damages, along with one fatality and 78 injuries. Tornadoes in Adams, Lincoln and Denver counties in the 1980s and 1990s caused $25 million in damages apiece, and four tornadoes in Arapahoe, El Paso, Lincoln and Prowers counties from 1999-2007 caused between $4 million and $8 million in damages.