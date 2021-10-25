Higher home-heating prices in store for the winter

FILE – In this April 22, 2008 file photo, a natural gas well pad sits in front of the Roan Plateau near the Colorado mountain community of Rifle, Colo. Federal officials sold oil and natural gas leases on nearly 55,000 acres of federal land on the Roan Plateau but development will not occur immediately because of protests of the leases. Significant amounts of natural gas on federal lands are being wasted, costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars each year and adding to harmful greenhouse gas emissions, a congressional investigation has found. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Let’s hope for a warm winter.

Gas and vehicle prices are show the biggest leaps in inflation, but no category escapes, including energy prices. Both electricity and natural gas are at record prices nationally and in Colorado.

Throughout 2021, Xcel Energy – Colorado’s largest electrical producer – asked the Colorado Public Utilities Commission for a rate increase for customers. This tracks with electrical prices being their highest-ever.

As of July 2021, Colorado’s rate for residential electricity was 11.61 cents per kilowatt hour – twice the price of 20 years ago. National rates have risen at the same speed.

As a silver lining, Colorado’s electricity prices are still beneath the national average by 15%.

Part of the increase in rates relates to natural gas, which not only heats homes on its own but generates some of the electricity from providers. COVID-related and international supply problems have caused natural gas prices to spike since bottoming out last summer.

Natural gas prices currently sit at the highest point at which they’ve been since 2014. As with oil prices, economists do not expect prices to sink soon.