DENVER (KDVR) — There’s a lot more water in Colorado rivers this year for Independence Day fishing.

Colorado beats other states when it comes to the Fourth of July on several counts. Not only are there more celebration and activity options than most states, but the state itself is objectively more independent in its finances and economy.

It also beats out many states for its access to the American birthright of access to the great outdoors. Colorado boasts world-class fishing for brown, brook, rainbow and cutthroat trout along with kokanee salmon and a dozen other river fish species.

A record-setting wet spring has pushed water levels in many of Colorado’s most popular fishing rivers higher than they’ve been since the late 2010s. Typically, water runs highest in May or June of any given year.

In the case of the South Platte River, the highest flow this year was 1,237 cubic feet per second – nearly five times as high as the highest flow from last year.

The Big Thompson River was flowing at 322% of its 2022 peak, the Blue River at 219%, The Animas River at 169% and the Rio Grande River at 152%.

Closer to the Front Range, the Arkansas River is flowing at 150% of its 2022 peak, the Colorado River at 143% in Glenwood Springs and the Yampa River at 125%.

Only two of Colorado’s 15 most popular fishing rivers had 2023 peak flows less than last year – the Frying Pan River and the Williams Fork River.