DENVER (KDVR) — Denver drivers should take easy roads during the upcoming snowstorm, according to records from the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Snow will arrive Thursday afternoon and a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued.

Denver can get a taste of the snow before noon Thursday but will get a break in the early afternoon. Highs this afternoon will only reach the upper 20s with a light wind.

Once the snow arrives Thursday afternoon, some places could see an accumulation of 2-5 inches by Friday morning.

Unsurprisingly, crashes happen everywhere but are commonly clustered on major arterials and freeway intersections.

The three heaviest days of snowfall in the last four years were: March 14, 2021, March 20, 2020, and Nov. 26, 2019. FOX31’s Data Desk analyzed the day of the snowfall and the proceeding two days. There were 339 crashes in total.

Crashes were universal across highways. Every intersection of Interstate 25, I-70 and 6th Avenue experienced at least one crash on days of heavy snowfall.

Crashes were also heavily concentrated on each of the city’s main roads including Sheridan, Federal, Colorado Boulevard and Colfax Avenue.

Much of the remaining city crashes were concentrated in the neighborhoods of Denver’s urban core. The route to the airport along Pena Boulevard also had multiple crashes at most major turnoffs.