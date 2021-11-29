Guns used in record percentages in Aurora violent crime

DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora violent crime is rising higher than that of other large Colorado cities, and more of those crimes are gun-related than at any point in the last decade.

Aurora has experienced four high-profile shootings in the last two weeks with a common thread – teenagers with firearms.

According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation data, 49% of the aggravated assaults committed in Aurora this year have been gun-related.

This is at least a ten-year record. The percentage of aggravated assaults that involved a firearm in Aurora has more than doubled since 2015, when only 23% did.

Aggravated assaults themselves, which are the single largest section of Aurora’s violent crime, are also on the rise. They have nearly doubled since 2017, driving the city’s overall violent crime rate up along with them.