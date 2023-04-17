DENVER (KDVR) — Green Valley Ranch has been dealing with much of the same uptick in violence that has characterized other Denver metro areas in the last three years.

Denver police are investigating what led up to a shooting on a street in Green Valley Ranch that left one juvenile male in critical but stable condition and an adult man with non-life-threatening injuries.

As with Denver as a whole, Green Valley Ranch’s violent crime rose in the first years of the 2020s, following a general upward trend through the 2010s as the area’s population grew. Aggravated assaults and murders spiked most pronouncedly in 2022. There were 114 aggravated assaults and murders in 2021 and 171 in 2022 – a 50% jump.

On a month-to-month basis, Green Valley Ranch’s aggravated assaults and murders have been trending downward from their 2022 height, though they still remain at higher levels than in pre-pandemic years.

The neighborhood had its most violent month last April when there were 20 aggravated assaults and murders in total.

So far in 2023, there has not been a single month in which there were as many assaults and murders as in the five most violent months in 2022.