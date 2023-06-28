DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is one of the best places in the country to celebrate Independence Day, and a new study says that fits.

Financial adviser site WalletHub released an analysis today judging the country’s most independent states. In the absence of a foreign crown, analysts had to think of other things citizens might be dependent on: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade and personal vices. WalletHub used 39 individual measurements ranging from credit card debt to alcohol abuse rates.

Colorado has some distinct advantages from its high place on the nation’s economic totem pole, with high education and income levels. It ranks fifth best in the nation for financial dependency, eighth for government dependency, 15th for job market dependency and sixth for international trade dependency. Only in one measurement did it rank average, 24th overall for vice dependency.

In American Revolution terms, Colorado wouldn’t have had any problems cooling off trade with foreign enemies. Colorado ranks especially well in how little of its economy relies on international trade. It has the second-lowest share of jobs supported by exported goods and the second-lowest share of the state’s gross domestic product generated by exports to other countries.

It does, however, have chemical dependencies that lower its overall rank. Colorado has the fourth-highest share of adult drug users, outpaced only by Oregon, Alaska and Vermont.