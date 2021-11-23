Gallup: Americans are getting more worried about the economy

Chevron Gas prices over the $5 mark are displayed in Visalia, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

DENVER (KDVR) — Inflation, employment issues, cost of living and wages are all stacking up.

A Gallup public opinion poll says Americans are growing warier of the national economy. Twenty-six percent of respondents listed some kind of economic problem as the biggest issue facing the country.

This is the most Americans have feared economic issues during the pandemic, but historically economic concern still isn’t very high.

Rather, fewer Americans than usual had listed an economic concern as their top problem for the majority of the late 2010s. Except for a handful of months in 2006-7 and in the late 1990s, the recently polled 26% is still a low point.

More Americans are concerned about inflation than at any point since 2001. It took two months for the percentage of respondents who list inflation as their top concern to grow from 1% to 7%.

The overall outlook on the nation’s economy is also dropping.

More respondents – 36% – say the country’s economic conditions are poor than at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. Before that, Gallup hadn’t seen that percentage of poor economic outlook since 2012.

Still, no single economic concern ranks at the top of respondents’ minds as the nation’s number one problem.

The government itself is the biggest single concern. Twenty-one percent of respondents said government/poor leadership is the country’s most important problem.

Economic issues have risen as the concern about the COVID-19 is falling.

As recently as September, 21% of respondents said coronavirus/diseases were the country’s top concern. That had fallen to 13% by November.

In the same timeframe, concerns about the economy, in general, had risen from 6% to 10% and concerns about inflation had risen from 1% to 7%.