DENVER (KDVR) — The flood of migrants who are coming into Colorado has slowed, according to daily updates from Denver’s Office of Emergency Management.

The City of Denver is making plans to limit the amount of time migrants can stay in city-run shelters to 14 days. The Denver Office of Emergency Management believes it can take advantage of the lull to move migrants out of the shelters and connect them with other services.

Most large U.S. cities have seen the same surge. The mayors of cities including New York City and Chicago asked Gov. Jared Polis to stop sending any more foreign nationals to their cities.

Through December, there were an average of 142 migrants arriving in Denver every day. The number dropped noticeably in early January. Since Jan. 4, Denver has not had a single day with more than 100 migrants. Most days are between 45 and 75.

Over 4,000 of them have been through Denver since Dec. 9 in total.

The national surge corresponds to an uptick in action at the southwestern U.S. border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered over 2.76 million migrants illegally entering the U.S. across the southwestern border in 2022, the highest count on record.

Monthly encounters had been rising into December when the wave into Denver began. In November, border agents encountered nearly 234,000 migrants entering the country illegally.