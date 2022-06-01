DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is on track the fentanyl it had last year, if seizures are any indication.

A report from the District of Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday says law enforcement has seized 2,084,633 dosage units of the synthetic opioid through the first five months of 2022. This is more than 400,000 more units seized than all of 2021.

Seizures track directly with the number of fentanyl overdoses in the state in the last five years. In 2017, there were 81. That swelled to 540 overdoses by 2020, then doubled in 2021 to 905.