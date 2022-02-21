Fentanyl fuels deaths from other drugs

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 19: Police tape blocks a street where a person was recently shot in a drug related event in Kensington on July 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, over 93,000 people died from a drug overdose last year in America. These numbers and the continued rise in opioid use made 2020 the deadliest year on record for drug overdoses. Officials have said that the increase is being driven by the lethal prevalence of fentanyl and stressed Americans due to the Covid pandemic. Kensington, a neighborhood in Philadelphia, has become one of the largest open-air heroin markets in the United States. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The deaths of five drug users in Colorado fit into a nationwide trend. The district attorney for Adams and Broomfield counties said the suspected cause of death for five people found dead in an apartment on Sunday afternoon was cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Drug overdoses usually happen in much higher numbers with opioids, as opposed to stimulants such as cocaine. The Commerce City apartment deaths, though, underscore a national pattern where cocaine and other illegal street drugs contain more than what drug buyers wanted.

The rate of cocaine overdoses in the U.S. has more than tripled in the last 10 years, according to overdose data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Opioids were responsible for nearly all of the uptick in cocaine-related deaths, rather than cocaine itself.

In 2009, the rate of cocaine overdoses in the U.S. was 0.7 per 100,000. That rate climbed to 1.1 by 2019. The rate of cocaine overdoses involving an opioid such as fentanyl, however, rose from 1.4 to 4.9.

Colorado’s statistics reflect the same trend.

The 12-month total of cocaine overdoses in Colorado doubled from 122 in July 2018 to 240 in Sept. 2021.

Overdoses from synthetic overdoses used to match cocaine overdoses. In the year ending July 2018, there were 126 in Colorado. That grew seven-fold by Sept. 2021, when 896 people died.