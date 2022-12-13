DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has reached a historic level in hate crime, though its ranking nationally is hard to pin down.

The FBI released the nation’s hate crime totals for 2021 on Monday, but a lack of reporting muddies the national picture. About 4,000 law enforcement agencies from across the country failed to report their hate crime data to the FBI since it switched reporting systems. There were 1,000 fewer hate crimes reported nationally in 2021 as a result.

In Colorado, however, hate crime numbers are more up-to-date in the FBI’s report. It shows hate crimes have been at record highs in the Centennial State for two years in a row.

Colorado had more hate crimes in 2021 than any year since the FBI began tracking them in 1990. There were 285 reported to the agency, up from 280 in 2020.

The year 2020 also held a record at the time, with 280 hate crimes.

Previously, 1992 was Colorado’s year with the most hate crimes. The number of annual hate crimes has gone in waves through the decades, rising to peaks in 1992, 2009, and now 2021.

In Colorado, hate crimes committed based on race or ethnicity are the most common.

In the 30 years between 1991 and 2021, there have been 1,416 anti-Black or African-American hate crimes in Colorado, the largest slice of the total at 31%. Anti-Hispanic or Latino hate crimes are the second most common, followed by anti-white hate crimes.