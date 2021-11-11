Fatal traffic accidents in Colorado have increased 15% since 2020

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Vision Zero plan is in a rough patch.

The plan, started in 2017, aims to have zero traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2030, but statistics seem to be moving in the opposite direction. As of Nov. 11, there have been 73 traffic-related fatalities in Denver, up from 57 for the whole year in 2020.

Denver isn’t the only location in the state seeing more traffic fatalities, either.

According to an analysis by car insurer QuoteWizard, Colorado has seen a 15% increase in fatal car crashes since 2020. While this is below the national average of 16% more crash fatalities, it is still moving in the opposite direction of state and city transit plans.

Nationwide, only a handful of states have managed to buck the trend.

Alaska, Connecticut, Kansas, Maine, Rhode Island and Wisconsin each had fewer traffic fatalities in 2021 than in 2020.

Thankfully, Colorado’s stats haven’t reached the heights that other states have. Mississippi, South Dakota and Oregon had traffic fatalities increase by 56%, 51% and 51% since 2020, respectively.