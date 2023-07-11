DENVER (KDVR) — The tragic death of a young cliff climber on Sunday is sadly the leading cause of deaths in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park.

A 26-year-old woman died after falling while free climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday, the park said in a release Monday.

The woman from Boulder was free-solo climbing on the Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge when she fell approximately 500 feet, according to the release. That ridge is located on Ypsilon Mountain on the east side of the park.

Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the nation’s national parks in which falls are more common causes of death than any other, according to National Parks Service data requested and compile by outdoors magazine Outforia.

Between 2010 and 2020, there have been 1,174 deaths in the national parks system, ranging in causes from wild animals to murder. Falls are the most common cause of death across all 60 parks, representing 245 in that decade. Natural causes are the second most common type.

In Rocky Mountain National Park, there were 18 fall fatalities, over twice as many as the next most common cause, environmental.

Rocky Mountain National Park had the eighth-highest number of deaths among parks in that decade. Other popular climbing and camping parks in the western U.S. also had high numbers of fall-related deaths, led by Yosemite National Park with 45.