Ethnicity and rural counties – a few factors that could be feeding Colorado’s COVID rates

DENVER (KDVR) — Racial demographic gaps and rural counties could play a role in Colorado’s stubbornly climbing COVID rate.

Colorado’s case COVID rate is one of the few in the U.S. rising instead of falling and is now double the national rate.

Since Sept. 1, the national rate has fallen from 50 new cases per day per 100,000 people to 22. In the same timeframe, Colorado’s rate has risen from 30 new cases a day per 100,000 people to 50.

The case rate is now almost exactly what it was at this time last year.

Few Colorado officials have been able to pin down why Colorado’s rates would stand out among the rest of the country, especially since its vaccination rate is among the country’s highest.

Timing could be a factor.

Colorado’s case rate peaks have historically been off the U.S. average. During the fall wave of 2020, Colorado’s case rate peaked roughly two months before the country’s.

Demographics could also play a factor.

Colorado’s Hispanic population – which is roughly 1.14 million people – is both larger than the national share and less vaccinated.

Nationwide, Hispanic people are represented well in vaccination status. The U.S. population is 17.2% Hispanic, and Hispanic persons represent 16.8% of all fully immunized people, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Colorado’s rate is much lower. In the Centennial State, 11.73% of fully vaccinated persons are Hispanic, while that same group makes up 20.22% of the state’s population.

Colorado’s rural counties add to the issue, too.

With few exceptions, the Colorado counties with the highest vaccination rates have the lowest incidence rates and vice versa.

Most of the Denver metro counties have relatively high vaccination rates and low incidence rates. Eastern Plans and Western Slope counties, on the other hand, have low vaccinations and higher COVID rates.

These are typically more rural counties.

The 15 counties with the highest incidence rates also have a 59% vaccination rate, on average. The 15 counties with the lowest COVID rates, though, have an average 70% vaccination rate.

Those 15 least-infected counties are, on average, twice as populated as the 15 most-infected.

County name 2020 population 1+ vaccination rate Two-week cumulative incidence rate Adams County 519,572 0.78 621.6 Alamosa County 16,376 0.66 1279.9 Arapahoe County 655,070 0.79 544.5 Archuleta County 13,359 0.70 927.6 Baca County 33,506 0.47 1841.2 Bent County 5,650 0.49 1037.9 Boulder County 330,758 0.84 488.1 Chaffee County 19,476 0.84 471.3 Cheyenne County 1,748 0.80 876.3 Broomfield County 74,112 0.40 394 Clear Creek County 9,397 0.64 806.6 Conejos County 7,461 0.76 459 Costilla County 3,499 0.52 684.3 Crowley County 5,922 0.55 1,018.5 Custer County 4,704 0.55 866.5 Delta County 31,196 0.87 547.6 Dolores County 2,326 0.8 213.6 Douglas County 357,978 0.78 548.3 Eagle County 55,731 0.93 645.4 El Paso County 730,395 0.71 771 Elbert County 26,062 0.52 435.3 Fremont County 48,939 0.54 1,298.9 Garfield County 61,685 0.72 502.3 Gilpin County 5,808 0.73 845 Grand County 15,717 0.73 280.1 Gunnison County 16,918 0.83 301 Hinsdale County 788 0.71 377.4 Huerfano County 6,820 0.62 1,160.9 Jackson County 1,379 0.5 145.6 Jefferson County 582,910 0.83 611.9 Kiowa County 1,446 0.42 1,916.5 Kit Carson County 7,087 0.44 621.7 La Plata County 55,638 0.8 799.7 Lake County 7,436 0.78 458.4 Larimer County 359,066 0.75 729.5 Las Animas County 14,555 0.70 961.6 Lincoln County 5,675 0.51 282.6 Logan County 21,528 0.51 752.1 Mesa County 155,703 0.57 1,034.6 Mineral County 865 0.84 930.2 Moffat County 13,292 0.51 571.9 Montezuma County 25,849 0.73 1,334.3 Montrose County 42,679 0.55 1,340.7 Morgan County 29,111 0.57 714.8 Otero County 18,690 0.55 974.6 Ouray County 4,874 0.76 655.6 Park County 17,390 0.59 645.4 Phillips County 4,530 0.58 331.3 Pitkin County 17,358 0.999 293.7 Prowers County 11,999 0.51 1,040.4 Pueblo County 168,162 0.66 1,158.4 Rio Blanco County 6,529 0.43 1,484.5 Rio Grande County 11,539 0.67 813.5 Routt County 24,829 0.88 962.1 Saguache County 6,368 0.55 654.8 San Juan County 705 0.999 1,400.6 San Miguel County 8,072 0.97 483.7 Sedgwick County 2,404 0.53 456.6 Summit County 31,055 0.93 615.8 Teller County 24,710 0.62 682.1 Washington County 4,817 0.37 849 Weld County 328,981 0.66 805 Yuma County 9,988 0.53 640.1