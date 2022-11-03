DENVER (KDVR) — The voter turnout records shattered in the last two elections are starting to cool.

The 2020 election was one of modern history’s most contentious, sending voters across the country into voting booths in record numbers. Even in the 2018 midterm elections, voter turnout was especially high.

The upcoming 2022 midterm elections are not having the same impact on Colorado’s voters. As of Nov. 2, Colorado Secretary of State records count 862,637 votes already cast ahead of Tuesday’s election, that’s about 20% of the eligible registered voters in the state.

Both the number of votes cast and the share of voters who have cast them are substantially lower than in the past two elections.

By Oct. 27, 2020, there had already been 1,952,069 votes cast. It was a massive showing of pre-Election Day turnout, with about 47% of eligible voters.

Turnout is typically lower in midterm elections, and 2018 was no exception. Still, the 2018 midterm elections still outpaced this year by this point. By Oct. 30, 2018, there had been 951,501 ballots cast, about 28% of the voter base.

The 2020 effect was especially pronounced among Democrats.

By this point in both the 2018 and 2022 midterms, unaffiliated voters had turned out the most, followed by Democrats and Republicans. Unaffiliated voters are the plurality of Colorado’s voters.

In 2020, Democrats outpaced both unaffiliated voters and Republicans in their early voting.