Police were called to 20th and Larimer where an officer-involved shooting took place injuring multiple people. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A weekend shooting that left five wounded happened in one of Lower Downtown’s most violent city blocks.

Denver Police Department fired at suspect John Waddy, 21, who allegedly pointed a gun at officers after they responded to a call. Waddy was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Now, he is in custody and the focus of an investigation of felony menacing as well as possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Five individuals, three women and two men, also sustained non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are looking into whether or not the injuries were the result of either direct or indirect police gunfire.

The area in question is one block south of Coors Field and hosts a variety of bars, restaurants and concert venues. The high concentration of foot traffic and nightlife appears to have a drawback.

The area in question has the LoDo neighborhood’s second-highest concentration of violent crimes, according to LexisNexis crime records. These include homicide, aggravated assault and individual robbery.

The block between Market and Larimer Street and 20th and 21st Street has counted two homicides, three individual robberies and 15 aggravated assaults this year only.

Only the bus terminals at Union Station have more violent crimes in the same square area.

The same has been true in previous years. In 2021, the same block saw over 30 violent crimes including one homicide. Only Union Station had more.