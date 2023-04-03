Thick smoke clouds over the Rocky Mountains in Colorado from the Cameron wildfires

DENVER (KDVR) — Natural disasters have worsened in the last 20 years, including Colorado wildfires. Thankfully, insurance data says at least the state doesn’t have to worry about coastal water problems in addition to the blazes.

Insurance broker Quotewizard’s analysts crunched the data on the number of major natural disasters in each state since 1982 – those which caused more than $1 billion worth of damage. These kinds of events, especially storms, have increased in frequency over the last two decades.

While Colorado has had its share of devastating fires, hailstorms and tornadoes, its absence of coastal storm systems and widespread flooding risks means it has an average amount of major natural disasters.

Colorado has had 64 natural disasters creating more than $1 billion worth of damage between 1982 and 2022. Nationally, other states have had an average of 59 apiece in that time.

States with more water-related disasters have much higher counts. Texas had the nation’s most major natural disasters, with 149 overall, followed by Georgia, Illinois and North Carolina.

Colorado’s wildfires, however, tend to cause more dollar damage.

In Colorado, the total cost of these major events ranges from $20 billion to $50 billion, meaning Colorado’s disasters are more damaging than states with a greater total number of disasters.

Both Georgia and Illinois have had more than twice the number of major disasters Colorado has, yet their damages in dollars are equal to Colorado’s.