DENVER (KDVR) — Free rides boost public transit numbers, but they’re still far below where they were before the COVID pandemic.

All rides on RTD bus and rail lines will be free this July and August, a two-month stretch of the same program the transit line experimented with last summer.

RTD offered free ridership on all its bus and rail lines in August 2022, hoping to cut ground pollution by raising ridership numbers with a little help from state funding. The Colorado senate passed a bill that gave RTD enough money to cover as much as 80% of whatever it lost in revenue from free fares – about $10.3 million in total.

As with most of the country’s public transit, RTD ridership crashed during the COVID pandemic. The ridership in August 2020 was around a third of the ridership as in in August 2019.

RTD fares have nudged ridership numbers up but not to where they were, according to a report.

The number of weekday RTD riders increased 36% from August the year before, then dropped slightly in September. Even with the boost, ridership in August 2022 was still around half what it was in 2019. S&P Global Ratings forecasts that RTD ridership will only be 75% of its prepandemic levels even by 2025.

Colorado isn’t the only state to try the same. There are roughly 6,800 public transit systems in the U.S., and 50 of them have some kind of permanent free fare arrangement including the transit authorities in Salt Lake City, Boston and Los Angeles.