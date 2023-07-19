DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s young adults are some of the nation’s most marriage averse, despite Colorado having some of the nation’s highest marriage rates.

Denver ranks 12th for the share of unmarried couples living together, according to a Thriving Center of Psychology analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data. Coloradans are evidently relationship types, considering the state also has one of the higher marriage rates and lower divorce rates in the U.S.

The data speaks to a broader trend among young adults in the U.S. – more and more of them think marriage has no real value for the relationship.

The center surveyed 906 Gen Z and Millennials who are currently in a relationship but not married, ranging in age from 18 to 42 with an average age of 29.

Two out of five Gen Z and Millennials think marriage is an outdated tradition. A lot of the aversion has to do with economics, but more of it has to do with simply believing marriage is unnecessary.

Among those who think marriage is outdated, 73% say marriage is too expensive in the current economy, while 85% think marriage simply isn’t necessary to have a committed and fulfilling relationship.

Still, the results show that even those who believe marriage is outdated want to be married. While one in six say they have no plans to get married, 83% are still hoping to wed someday.