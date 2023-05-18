DENVER (KDVR) — Denver used to be close to the top of the nation’s list of most moved-to cities. It wasn’t in the top 15 though last summer.

The U.S. Census Bureau released population estimates for metro and micro statistical areas as of July 1, 2022. This period of time was one of population shifting, with many people moving away from urban cores and into satellite cities and communities, particularly in Western and Sunbelt cities.

During that time, people first fled Denver and then re-entered. From July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, the city’s population fell 0.87%, or about 6,200 people.

The year after, the trend reversed, though slightly. Denver’s population grew 0.27% over the next summer, or just over 1,900 people.

Meanwhile, Colorado’s other large cities grew faster and more consistently.

Both Colorado Springs and Aurora grew in population between the summer of 2020 and 2021 and the summer of 2021 and 2022.

Aurora grew by 3,600 in 2021 and another 3,200 in 2022. During the 2020-21 period, Aurora was the eighth-fastest growing metro over 300,000 in the country.

Colorado Springs also gained. It grew by 3,000, then again by 2,920.