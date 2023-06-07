DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s rent has stabilized since last year when it was on the tail end of a years-long growth spurt.

The June rent reports are out for most U.S. cities from rental sites such as Apartment List, Rent.com, Zillow and Zumper. Each site releases regular updates on the state of metro and city rental markets, including adjacent city rent.

In June, the average rent in Denver ranges from $1,400 at the lowest to over $3,100, depending on the size of the apartment and the site.

Across the four sites, the average rent is $1,577 for a studio, $1,747 for a one-bedroom, $2,258 for a two-bedroom and $3,029 for a three-bedroom.

Among all four sites and all four sizes of apartments, the cheapest is Apartment List’s listing for a one-bedroom apartment at $1,410. On Zillow, a studio apartment costs $1,498.

Depending on the surrounding city, renters can save money. About half the metro area’s cities have cheaper average rents than Denver’s.

The metro’s cheapest one-bedroom rent is in Arvada where an apartment costs $1,385. That average includes the rent quotes from both Apartment List and Rent.com. Englewood has the second cheapest rent at $1,465, followed by Wheat Ridge ($1,471), Aurora ($1,549) and Lakewood ($1,586).

Rent in Lone Tree, however, costs an average of $1,922. In Castle Rock, the same apartment would cost an average of $1,900.