DENVER (KDVR) — While not the highest among U.S. metros, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro’s annual inflation rate is higher than the national average and other large cities.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% nationally in the last year. Consumer prices rose 9.1% in the Denver metro.

This is the seventh-highest rate of the 20 U.S. metros listed in BLS data. The major household expenses have each risen. Food prices are up 9.1%, household energy prices 17.2% and shelter 7.1%.