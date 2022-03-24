DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a lot of changes coming down the pike if the Colorado legislature has its way.

Colorado lawmakers have a bill in play to step up enforcement against fentanyl dealers whose drugs result in deaths. Only last year, there were 709 fentanyl-related deaths in Colorado, a 10-fold increase since 2015.

Criminal prosecutors have seen similar evidence of increased fentanyl presence.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann released a statement on Thursday that showed a four-fold increase in the number of fentanyl-related charges her office has brought against drug dealers. In 2019, there were only 87 cases filed. Last year, there were 340.

McCann said she supports the bill.

“The goal is to hold those who peddle this poison accountable while also ensuring those who are overdosing can get help without fear of repercussion,” she wrote in a release. “The bill is a nice blend of increased criminal tools and funding for education, treatment, and provision of Narcan and fentanyl test strips.”