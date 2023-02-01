DENVER (KDVR) — Over a third of Denver’s drug overdoses were related to fentanyl last year, the biggest share on record, though drug-related deaths have declined since a record in 2021.

Drug-related fatalities decreased in Denver between 2021 and 2022, according to the latest data from the Denver Medical Examiner.

Fentanyl-related deaths specifically also declined for the first time since their numbers skyrocketed in the late 2010s.

There were 424 drug-related deaths in 2022, down 10% from a record year in 2021. This is the first year of five in which overdoses have fallen. They had more than doubled from 2018 to 2021.

Similarly, fentanyl-related deaths have been rising dramatically for the last five years but saw a downtick in 2022. As recently as 2018, Denver clocked 17 fentanyl-related deaths. That had ballooned to 239 by 2021. Last year, there were 219, an 8% decline.

As a side effect, however, a greater share of Denver’s overdoses are fentanyl-related than ever.

In 2018, 7.59% of Denver’s drug-related deaths were fentanyl-driven. Last year, 34.06% were fentanyl-driven, the highest share on record.