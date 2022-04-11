DENVER (KDVR Data Desk) — Denver International Airport is recovering best among the world’s busiest airports.

Data released Monday by Denver International Airport ranked it third in passenger volume during 2021. With 58.8 million passengers throughout the year, only Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had more passengers.

DEN itself recovered from COVID-related passenger losses faster than most of the world’s top airports.

In 2021, DEN’s passenger throughput was 15% lower than the number of travelers in 2019. Though this was still not to pre-pandemic levels, it was the second-highest recovery rate among the 10-busiest airports. Only Charlotte had a better recovery rate with 13% of its 2019 passenger traffic.