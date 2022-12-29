Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is set to have one of the nation’s highest minimum wages in the new year, eclipsing all but a handful of West Coast cities.

The lowest paid workers here in the Mile High City are getting an 8.94% pay increase next week on Jan. 1, as the city’s minimum wage increases to $17.29 per hour. The city’s Department of Finance raises the minimum wage on the first of every year depending on the Consumer Price Index, which has risen at record rates over the last year.

Denver will have the sixth-highest minimum wage in the U.S., according to data compiled by the Labor Law Center.

Several California and Washington cities will have higher, including El Cerrito, Emeryville, Mountain View and Seattle.

Denver’s minimum wage is higher than the state’s minimum, but Colorado already has one of the nation’s highest rates.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. States are not obligated to have their own minimum wages – Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee do not have their own, while another dozen states simply match the federal minimum.

As of Jan. 1, Colorado’s minimum wage will be $13.65 per hour.

This is the tenth-highest state minum wage, led by Arizona, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Washington.