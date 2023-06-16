DENVER (KDVR) — Denverites who think their city doesn’t feel as safe as it once did – police data confirms your hunch.

Several acts of violence marred the week when the Denver Nuggets won their first-ever NBA championship. During the downtown celebration of the Nuggets’ victory on June 12, 10 people were shot in what police say was a drug deal gone wrong. The next day, a road rage incident resulted in a double homicide killing two brothers. Another double shooting happened near the Nuggets’ championship parade on Thursday.

Cities typically see more violent crime in summer months, meaning the year will have to play out to make a fair comparison about 2023 violence. However, Denver Police Department data shows violent crime increasing in 2023 relative to the same months in previous years.

Both the monthly number of violent crimes and the total number of violent crimes to date are rising in 2023.

The graph above shows the monthly number of robberies, aggravated assaults and murders recorded by the Denver Police Department from 2018 to 2023 in the months of January through June. This year, there have been more in April and May than in the same months in any previous year.

There have also been more crimes in total.

The graph above shows the total number of robberies, aggravated assaults and murders committed in Denver from January 1 to June 14 in the years from 2018 to the present.

There have been 2,141 committed through June 14 this year, more than any of the previous five years.