DENVER (KDVR) — Denverites and commuters be advised: Pay attention to where you park.

April 1 means the Denver street-sweeping program is back and enforced. The street-sweeping season that was put on pause during portions of the COVID pandemic runs through November.

The city handed out 1,315 citations on the first day of sweeping alone this year, up from 1,289 citations on the first day of sweeping in 2021.

If numbers keep up this way, the city could blow past old records. In 2020, the city issued an average of 5,861 citations a week to people who left their vehicles in the path of street sweepers.