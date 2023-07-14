DENVER (KDVR) — Denver rents may be back on the rise after a stagnant period.

Nationally, rents have been climbing since February but still haven’t spiked up to the heights they reached last summer. Still, renters are paying just under $300 more for their shelter than they did two years ago.

“Despite steady growth throughout the first half of 2023, prices remain below last summer’s peak. The national median rent price is now $2,029,” reads the report, “1.17 percent less than in August 2022 when rents reached $2,053. By February 2023, rents had declined 5.66 percent from the previous high of $1,936. June’s price represents a 4.80 percent increase from February and the most expensive price registered since August 2022. Over a two-year period, prices have risen by more than 15.5 percent nationally, adding over $275 to monthly rent bills.”

Denver has one of the highest average rents in the U.S. It has been relatively flat over the last year, but it has heated up more than other cities in the last month.

The median rent across all apartment types was $2,752 in Denver in June, the tenth highest among the largest U.S. cities.

Over the last year, that has grown by 1.15%, the third smallest increase among cities where rents have risen. Since May, however, it has grown 1.72%, the 12th highest increase.