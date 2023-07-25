DENVER (KDVR) — Rents are climbing month-over-month in the Denver metro, but they’re still below the levels from last year.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area is still one of the more expensive rental markets in the U.S. Median rent is $1,984 for apartments, including studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms, according to the June report from Realtor.com. It ranks between Seattle and Sacramento in terms of rental expense.

“June 2023 marks the second year-over-year rent decline in a row for 0-2 bedroom properties (-1.0% Y/Y) observed since trend data began in 2020,” the report reads. “The median asking rent in the 50 largest metros increased to $1,745, up by $7 from last month and down $31 from its July 2022 peak. Rent for one-bedrooms saw its first year-over-year decline in our data history, while smaller units saw rents increase.”

Denver’s rent is among those that have declined most in the last year, dropping 2.9% since last summer.

Rents in western U.S. cities, such as Denver, have declined most in the last year — 3.8% overall. These cities once attracted renters, but more have been flocking to cheaper cities in the Midwest since prices inflated beginning in 2021. The Milwaukee, Oklahoma City and Cleveland metro areas have risen the most in rental prices in the last year, suggesting heightened demand.