DENVER (KDVR) — People are continuing to look to exit Colorado and Denver more than they are looking to move here.

The most recent report from national real estate brokerage Redfin is the second in a row that records Denver among the nation’s top 10 areas people are looking to move away from.

Redfin calculates this by comparing the number of people searching to for homes inside Denver from somewhere else to the number looking for homes outside of Denver from within it.

There were 3,900 more people looking to leave Denver than enter it between February and April this year. Between January and March this year, there were 4,200 more looking to leave than enter.

Denver’s would-be population loss is the nation’s eighth-highest. San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. together have nearly 100,000 more people looking to move than enter.

The trend is also continuing for Colorado itself, not just its capital.

There were over 3,000 people looking to leave Colorado than move in during the February to April time period. As with Denver, this is the second report in a row in which Colorado looked to be losing residents, though nowhere to the degree of California, New York, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts or Indiana.