DENVER (KDVR) — Denver ranks high on the list of major cities with the most homicides. While it’s not in the top spot, Denver is higher than most cities, including New York City and Detroit.

WalletHub ranked 40 of the most populated cities with the worst homicide rates. The study ranked the list based on homicides per capita as well as the change in the number of homicides within the past few years. WalletHub used data from police departments around the country.

While Denver doesn’t make it into the top five, it’s not far off.

Highest homicides per capita

Washington, D.C. Memphis, Tennessee St. Louis, Missouri Detroit, Michigan Baltimore, Maryland

While Denver isn’t in the top spot for the highest homicide rates, it still ranks higher than most of the other 40 cities. Denver ranked 11th for the highest homicide rates per capita. Meanwhile, Colorado Springs was 19th.

The two Colorado cities are above many of the other major cities including Las Vegas (No. 22), Chicago (No. 27), Los Angeles (No. 29) and New York City (No. 31).

For the cities with the lowest homicide rates, they aren’t as well known.

Lowest homicides per capita

Chesapeake, Virginia Lincoln, Nebraska Sacramento, California Tucson, Arizona Chandler, Arizona

As far as homicide rates go, these cities still see murders, but they see them the least compared to the other major cities.