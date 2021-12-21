Denver push puts 576 homeless into subsidized housing

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver is blowing through self-imposed goals to help with the city’s homeless crisis.

In September, the city announced a blitz to rehouse at least 200 of the city’s homeless into subsidized housing. The plan has worked well. It concluded in December and has managed to put 576 homeless people into housing.

The program has taken a bite out of the city’s homelessness issue but does not yet approach the numbers needed.

Estimates place about 6,853 sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons in the Denver metro area on any given night.