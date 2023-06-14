DENVER (KDVR) — With home values approaching record highs again, Denver is still one of the country’s hottest markets for renters and would-be renters.

RentCafe’s monthly rental activity report says Denver is at the top of the nation’s list when it comes to rental activity. The report ranks the 150 largest cities according to how rental metrics have changed this month from the same month last year. These include the yearly change in apartment availability rate, the change in pageviews, the change in the number of apartments in a given city that were added to someone’s favorites and the change in saved searches for rentals in that area.

Of 150 cities, Denver has the 15th-highest total score.

In good news for renters, apartment availability in Denver has grown 14% in the last year as the city has had more and more rental units come online. The number of pageviews for Denver apartments has grown 13%, the number of favorites 126% and the number of saved searches has grown 40%.

Other large Colorado cities also scored above average.

Aurora ranked 32nd overall. The city’s apartments have been getting scarcer – in the last year, availability dropped 9%, while the number of people adding Aurora apartments to their favorites list has grown 387%.

Colorado Springs ranked 52nd overall with a massive 567% jump in the number of people adding apartments to their favorites.