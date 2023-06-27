DENVER (KDVR) — By the numbers, Colorado’s capital is one of the best places in the country to celebrate our nation’s birth.

Financial adviser site WalletHub analyzed the 100 largest U.S. cities‘ features to find which has the best all-around environment for Fourth of July celebrations. The analysis compiled four broad categories: the number of celebrations, affordability, attractions and activities, safety and accessibility and the predicted weather for the day itself. Items such as average beer and wine prices, DUI rates and accommodation expenses played a role.

Among 100 cities, Denver ranks 12th overall, in between St. Louis and Washington, D.C.

Denver ranks highly in some categories and middling in others that touch on the city’s big-picture issues – affordability and safety. It ranks 78th for affordability, 59th for safety and accessibility and 66th for weather.

As a hub for both city and outdoors fun, however, Denver ranks 11th for the number of celebrations and 12th for the overall number of attractions and activities.

Coastal megacities claim the nation’s highest rankings, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Las Vegas and Seattle.

Southern cities rank at the bottom. Birmingham, Alabama comes in last place, followed by Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Durham, North Carolina; Hialeah, Florida and Memphis, Tennessee.