DENVER (KDVR) — Denver ranks near the top of the nation’s renter-friendliest cities alongside one of its larger suburbs.

RentCafe analyzed almost 140 cities and ranked them by looking at 20 metrics including apartment quality, local economy, traffic, air quality and natural amenities. There were then grouped into three categories: cost of living and housing; local economy; and quality of life.

“Two Colorado cities that also stand out are Denver and Westminster,” according to the report, “both of which scored high in terms of local economy and cost of living and housing — 12th and 32nd; and 41st and 29th nationwide, respectively.”

Rents in Denver have stabilized since the record-setting spikes seen in 2021 and 2022, partially because of a boom in apartment units opening up in 2023. According to the report, 24.8% of Denver’s apartments are new – the nation’s 9th-highest share. It’s also among the most luxurious cities. Over half (53.9%) of the apartments in Denver are considered “high end,” the 22nd-highest share among the cities in the study.

On the other hand, it does cost more than in most cities to have more living space. Denver has one of the lower apartment sizes on the list. It costs an average $432 to upsize your apartment, the 22nd-highest amount in the U.S.

Expense takes a backseat to amenities in the study. Both Seattle and San Francisco – notoriously expensive cities – still rank highly on the list due to quality of life and the strength of their local economies.