DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets celebration shooting in LoDo is part of a pattern.

Denver Police are investigating multiple shootings that sent a total of 11 people to the hospital after thousands flocked downtown in celebration of the Denver Nuggets’ historic NBA Finals win. Police are working to determine a motive for the shooting but believe it is drug-related.

Denver has recently struggled with violent crime at the location where the shooting occurred.

The area directly southeast of Coors Field is one of the heavier nightlife districts in the city, thick with bars, clubs and concert venues and within walking distance of sporting events and Union Station. According to a Denver Police Department database, the area bound by 19th and 22nd streets and Lawrence and Blake streets is among the city’s densest concentrations of aggravated assaults from May 1 to the present, particularly if hospitals and jails are taken out of the comparison. Since May 1, there have been eight aggravated assaults in those blocks.

Denver Police Department crime map showing all aggravated assaults and murders from May 1 through June 13, 2023.

It is still too early in the year to determine whether Denver’s gun-related violence is waning, but early signs point to it at least going down compared to recent highs.

Gun violence skyrocketed in the second half of 2020 and has remained at elevated levels ever since. Gun-related violent crimes including murder, aggravated assault, robbery and sex assault were at peak levels in 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, though, gun violence has cooled from its 2022 highs. According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records, there were fewer gun-related violent crimes in the first quarter of 2023 than any time since the second quarter of 2021.