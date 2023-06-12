DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets’ performance will be a boost for owner Stan Kroenke, who owns billions in valuation of Colorado sports teams. All told, Kroenke’s major league sports holdings among major U.S sports add about $3.4 billion in valuation to his net worth.

There’s a chance this game could clinch the series and give the Denver Nuggets their first-ever NBA championship. The Nuggets are heavily favored to win tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals, playing at home where they have a 9-1 postseason record. The Miami Heat are losing 3-1, and only one team of 36 has ever recovered from a seven-game championship series.

Kroenke, the world’s 119th wealthiest man, is worth a collective $14.9 billion in 2023, according to a Bloomberg analysis. As the owner of not one but five different Colorado teams, the businessman’s wealth has a bigger foothold in Colorado sports than anyone alive.

In addition to the Los Angeles Rams and Arsenal Football Club, Kroenke owns Ball Arena, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche, the Colorado Mammoth, the Colorado Rapids and the folded arena football team the Colorado Crush.

The major league sports teams alone add billions to Kroenke’s empire. According to Sportico, the Denver Nuggets were valued at $2.13 billion in 2022. The Colorado Avalanche are valued at $875 million and the Colorado Rapids at $400 million.