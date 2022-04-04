DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s home prices rose at some of the highest rates in the nation since 2000 and are now more expensive than anywhere but a handful of coastal enclaves.

Anytime Estimate, a housing finance calculator, compiled the housing sale data for 50 top U.S. metros from 2000 to 2022. Nearly all cities saw home prices at least double in the last 20 years.

Denver is near the top of the list, both for its current housing expense and for how much more expensive the city has gotten.

Denver is the seventh most expensive of the 50 cities, with a typical home sales price of $598,233. Only Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose are more expensive.

Denver ranks 13th for the percent its home prices have increased since 2000. With a 204% increase over 22 years, it ranks between other high-growth western cities Phoenix and Salt Lake City.