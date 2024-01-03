DENVER (KDVR) — The annual rental report by Zumper, a privately owned rental platform in North America, shows that some cities, including Denver, are nearing an oversupply of housing, and prices could drop because of that.

Zumper surveyed 7,656 renters from August through September 2023 from all 50 states and Washington D.C. for its report.

Zumper’s report looped Denver in with several Sun Belt cities that are nearing an “oversupply” of rental housing as population levels stabilize. This could mean lower housing prices soon.

However, right now Denver’s median rent price is up 8% year-over-year with one-bedroom apartment prices of approximately $1,760, dipping from its summer median price of $1,820.

“We’re also seeing record numbers of new multifamily buildings come online in many

markets, which will help absorb demand from people opting out of buying a home,” the annual report stated. “This trend is also reflected in our annual survey: Last year, 22% of respondents said they submitted five or more applications before signing a lease; this year, that number is down to 15.25%.”

Denver’s housing inventory is up 15% from December 2022, according to Zumper.

“New developments in these markets lean heavily towards luxury, which means 2024 will be a good time for renters to snag a deal on an amenity-rich apartment that may have been previously out of reach,” the report stated.

Colorado’s one-bedroom median rent was $1,509 in December, according to Zumper’s information, which is higher than the national median rent of $1,496. That rate is down by one-tenth of a percent, year-over-year.

Littleton, Broomfield, Centennial, Westminster, Denver, Castle Rock, Boulder and Golden have higher than median rent prices for one-bedroom apartments. Golden claimed the highest rent at $1,820 for median rent, and Boulder came in second with $1,800.

Conversely, Lakewood, Longmont, Loveland, Thornton, Fort Collins, Aurora, Wheat Ridge, Englewood and Greeley all offered one-bedroom rents under Colorado’s median rent amount. Greeley had the lowest rent price of the region at $1,150 for a one-bedroom rental. Englewood was second lowest at $1,280.

Denver’s rent climbed 8%, according to the report, as the largest year-over-year rent increase in the region. The fastest month-over-month growth rate was 4.3% in Fort Collins, and Boulder was second, with a 1.7% increase from November 2023.

Englewood had the highest year-over-year decrease –12.3%, for a median rent of $1,280.

In two-bedroom rental markets, Golden had the highest year-over-year price increase, rising 16.2% for a median price of $2,150. Denver’s two-bedroom rentals rose 4% from 2022 for a median price of $2,330. Fort Collins also had a significant rental price jump, rising 2.4% year-over-year for a median rental price for a two-bedroom property at about $1,700.

According to Zumper, its Denver Metro Area Report analyzed active listings that hit the market in December. Listings are aggregated by city to calculate median asking rents.