DENVER (KDVR) — A slate of new apartment units still isn’t nudging rent down around the Denver metro, according to a new report.

The Apartment Association of Metro Denver released its second-quarter vacancy and rent report Tuesday. Among other findings, the report records flat apartment rents and vacancies. The median rent is now $1,802 per month.

The association said the metro is still short on housing units, however many are being built. There are over 45,800 new units under construction slated to come onto the market this year. While that has prevented rents from heating up further, it has not lowered rents or raised vacancies.

“Vacancies were slightly down to 5.5%, down just .1% from last quarter,” the report reads. “Rents increased $32 for the quarter, which is a typical trend for the second quarter of the year. Average rents are now at $1,878 per month, which is 2% higher than a year ago.”

The association said there are hundreds of thousands more apartments down the line, but that the cost of building may eat away at whatever cooling of prices will happen from more inventory.

“If you add the apartment communities that are being considered for development to the ones already under construction – there are a total of 120,000 additional units either on the way or potentially in that pipeline,” the report reads. “To put those 120,000 into perspective, those units are equal to roughly 30% of the current inventory of apartment homes. But developers and investors are nervous about the political climate in Denver. With nine new laws going into effect on August 7, providing rental housing could become a great deal more complicated and expensive.”