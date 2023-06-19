Rocky Mountains with fall colors are the backdrop for the residential golf course neighborhood of Broomfield, Colorado, a suburb of Denver.

DENVER (KDVR) — Housing is getting relatively cheaper in the U.S., but not so much in the Denver metro.

Rent.com released its June rent report, and the results have some refreshing news. Rent is dropping in the U.S. compared to where it was a year ago.

“After nearly two years of constant rent growth, the national median rent price was less in May than it was a year ago,” the report reads. “The negative 0.57% drop in yearly prices was the first time prices went negative since March 2020.”

The drop in rent hasn’t been evenly spread across the country, however. Some cities have seen their median rent drop substantially in the last year, while others have seen a spike.

Denver metro rent is in the gray zone, having shrank a marginal 0.15% in the last year – around $4 cheaper than last summer. Denver is among the higher-priced rental markets in the nation with a median rent of $2,701 for all apartments.

The report said rent declines have likely reached their bottom. Rents will rise again through the rest of the year.

Cities whose rents had shot up last summer are seeing their markets cool now. Austin’s rent dropped over 20% in the last year, or about $440 a month for the median apartment. New Orleans had a similar drop in rent, while Las Vegas, Houston and Seattle had sizable rent decreases.

Formerly less desirable rental markets have seen rents rise as priced-out renters flock to cheaper locales. Rents have spiked in Providence, Rhode Island, Kansas City and Minneapolis.