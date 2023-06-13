DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver metro doesn’t have the highest inflation, but it is in the top one-third among a sampling of major U.S. metro areas.

U.S. inflation rates remain stubbornly high as of Tuesday’s release of the latest Consumer Price Index data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In May 2023, the index was 4% higher than in the year before for the average U.S. city.

So-called core inflation, which does not include volatile food and energy prices, was even higher at 5.3%.

According to an analysis of the most recent month’s inflation data from financial adviser WalletHub, the Denver metro area’s inflation is even higher and in the upper tier of U.S. metros. The study compared both the change in inflation from two months before and from one year before. Each metro area got an average score based on the two figures.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro statistical area ranked seventh overall. In May, inflation had risen 0.8% from two months before and 5.1% compared to a year ago.

Inflation is the highest in the Miami and Detroit metro areas, which are tied for the highest inflation average. Miami’s inflation has risen 9% in the last year, significantly higher than any of the areas WalletHub included in the study, while Detroit’s rose 6.6%.