DENVER (KDVR) — Larger Denver metro cities lost people through the worst of the COVID pandemic than other areas of the state.

The U.S. Census Bureau released figures Thursday detailing the population changes in cities and towns from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021.

Colorado grew in that time, but only in certain places. Southern cities gained population while larger Denver area townships and cities lost people.

Denver lost 6,167 people from summer to summer, the highest number of any Colorado municipality. Westminster lost 1,743, Centennial lost 1,129, Boulder lost 1,087 and Arvada 1,042.

All but one of the five cities that grew the most were not in the Denver metro.

Colorado Springs gained the most people, with 3,743 from summer to summer. Aurora came next with 2,767 new people, followed by Castle Rock with 2,653, Windsor with 2,519 and Parker with 1,513.