DENVER (KDVR) — Denver may have changed in the last 10 years, but its podium place as a beer hub hasn’t.

Denver is still one of the top cities for beer among U.S. cities, according to a study by Real Estate Witch, a brokerage powered by Clever Real Estate. The study ranked 51 major U.S. cities by their average beer prices, breweries and bars per capita, beer affordability, average Yelp rankings of breweries and bars, and Google search trends for beer.

Denver ranked fifth overall, but the Midwest beat the Mile High City. Pittsburgh ranked first, followed by Cincinnati, Milwaukee and New Orleans.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, ranked last along with Riverside, California; Tampa; Phoenix and Memphis.

The sheer presence of beer in Colorado’s capital helped rank it among the top five. There are 3.74 breweries per every 100,000 residents in the city, the second-highest in the U.S. Only Portland has more with 4.38 per 100,000.

Denver’s expense, though, kept it from a higher score. It has the 15th-highest average price for beer. As a haven for beer connoisseurs, its average Yelp reviews for breweries are on the low end of the spectrum, 33rd overall. The same love of beer does translate into more interest, though. The city has the fifth highest ranking for Google trends related to beer.