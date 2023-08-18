DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is still a hot ticket for renters, according to a new report.

RentCafe released its monthly rental report on Thursday, which details the respective demand of 150 U.S. cities.

The report tracks:

Yearly changes in each city’s apartment availability

Number of pageviews for apartments in each city

Number of people listing city apartments in their favorites

Number of people saving their searches

Each city has a final aggregated score based on yearly changes in apartment search activity.

Denver ranks fifth overall. Only Arlington, Virginia; Kansas City; Minneapolis and Cincinnati have greater increases in demand.

“In August, renters added more than twice as many Denver listings to their favorites list compared to this time last year — a significant 133% increase,” the report said. “That’s the seventh-highest jump in favorites among all markets analyzed. Apartment hunters viewed 40% more Denver listings compared to August 2022, which indicates a growing interest in moving to the Mile High City. What’s more, those eyeing Denver apartments saved 12% more personalized searches than this time last year.”

Denver leads the West in rental popularity, beating out city suburbs like Albuquerque, Portland and Phoenix.

Other Colorado cities are also popular. Aurora, the state’s third largest city, ranks 30th on RentCafe’s list, while Colorado Springs is less popular at 80th.