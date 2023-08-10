DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s air travel is officially past the doldrums brought on by the global COVID pandemic.

Air travel reached a peak in 2019, but COVID stopped it short. Most air travel was canceled in March 2020 and the months immediately following as global travel restrictions went into effect. In the years following, the subsequent re-emergences of COVID continued to halt air travel as different cities and countries adopted different restrictions.

Now, the nation’s third-busiest airport and world’s seventh-busiest is busier than it’s ever been, according to new figures, including records set in 2019.

“June 2023 ranks as the busiest month of passenger traffic ever for the airport,” reads a release. “The 6,769,608 passengers served during June eclipsed the previous top monthly total set in July 2019 by more than 35,000 passengers. June 2023 passenger volume increased 8.2% compared to June 2022 and 6.0% compared to June 2019.”

The summer trend has been brewing through 2023. Overall passenger traffic in the first half of the year reached an all-time high of more than 36.5 million passengers, 13.6% up from the prior year and 11.8% above the first half of 2019.

Travelers are returning to their international destinations, as well. There were more international passengers through Denver International Airport in the first half of 2023 than any time before, with a 23.9% increase since 2019.