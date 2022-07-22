DENVER (KDVR) — At least one Colorado housing indicator is looking healthier than it has since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to the most recent market report from the Colorado Association of Realtors, there were 7,453 new home listings in the seven-county Denver metro area. This is a 6.8% increase from the month before.

It’s also higher than any point since 2019.

The Denver-area housing market would have to look back to May 2019 in order to see the same number of new home listings.

The pandemic pressed the number of new listings down in the summers of 2020 and 2021, the season during which home sales are typically highest. Each summer since 2014 had seen more listings each summer as the Denver metro grew to a national hotspot.