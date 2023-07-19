DENVER (KDVR) — It’s not Los Angeles, but Denver does have one of the highest shares of luxury homes among the U.S.’s large cities.

Real estate analysts at Point2Homes crunched national listings data to see which U.S. cities have the highest shares of so-called “luxury” homes – that is, homes listed for more than $1 million. In a nation of rising housing costs, however, luxury has become a loose term. The median home price is above $1 million in two cities. In others, as many as one in three homes are listed for $1 million or more.

In Denver, 27.3% of home listings are for more than $1 million, roughly equivalent to the share of $1 million homes in Washington, D.C.

While this is one of the higher shares of $1 million homes, other cities have much higher shares. In Los Angeles, nearly two-thirds of homes (63.6%) are listed for $1 million or more. The same is true for San Francisco, San Jose and San Diego. In Boston, just over half of homes (53.1%) are listed for $1 million or more.

On the slightly sunnier side, Denver does not have a high share of homes listed for $5 million, only 0.7%. In Los Angeles, more than one in 10 homes are listed for $5 million or more.